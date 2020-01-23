advertisement

Russell Crowe (a New Zealand citizen who has lived in Australia for most of his life) missed the Golden Globes Awards because he was back home in Australia and protected his family from the devastating forest fire. In his acceptance speech he said: “Make no mistake, the tragedy that is taking place in Australia is based on climate change, we must act on the basis of science, energize our global workforce and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. . That way we all have a future ”.

We can all see what’s happening around the world. Threats of war, burning forests, volcanic eruption and so many other problems – caused by humans or caused by nature. For those who are planning to flee Nigeria to foreign soil for greener pasture, you may want to reconsider because there is no safe place now. Every nation on earth now has one problem they are trying to tackle and no matter where we run, there is a challenge that needs to be solved there.

Nigeria will always be our home and that is why we have a collective responsibility to save our great nation. When it comes to the environment, every individual plays a role. This responsibility is not only for the government, international organizations or non-governmental organizations (NGOs), it is a collective responsibility. Individuals, religious institutions, schools, private companies, communities, etc., must all understand that the consequences are for all sectors if the environment is not cared for. Fortunately, we are not confronted with natural disasters in Nigeria, but that does not mean that man-made disasters cannot be catastrophic.

2020 is the start of another decade. This is the best time for us to act together and make the right decisions that will affect the results for the next ten years. As an environmentalist, I will share a few things that I believe we can do to ensure that we care for our environment and that our activities do not harm our environment.

What can we do to ensure that we support our environment?

Reduce – reuse – recycle

Over the past five years, Nigerians have witnessed how devastating plastic pollution has caused in our environment, especially in our homes, offices, beaches, etc. If we do not make conscious efforts to tackle this now, we will have to deal with plastics everywhere. Studies show that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish – that is in 30 years. We must reduce our use of plastics in every sector in Nigeria. Reuse the already produced plastics and recycle the plastics that have served their purpose.

Planting trees

Aside from the benefits that we all know that trees offer – and that is like a shadow to people, cars, and beautification of places – trees play an important role in the environment. They improve the quality of the air we breathe and reduce global warming, ultimately reducing the damage to the ozone layer. So we have to plant more trees.

Animal ranch

I wrote an article about cow fart and the amount of methane they release into the atmosphere. It is advisable to have animal ranks instead of letting them roam the streets and all over the country. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Nigeria.

Renewable energy

Nigeria relies solely on one important energy source. In the last decade there is no place in Nigeria that can boast about electricity as we have in developed countries. Maybe it’s time to look at other energy sources. Solar energy has really gained ground in Nigeria, but because of the cost implications so many people cannot afford it. We, as a people, must look at an energy source that is not capital intensive and serves the same purpose.

Reduce the proliferation of boreholes

Most urban houses in Nigeria have a borehole and this has caused an imbalance in our water systems throughout the country. It is advisable to look at alternative water supplies. If boreholes are used at all, there must be a general one for estates or for a number of houses, rather than having each house dig a borehole. Drilling holes have negative cumulative effects on the environment.

Reduce CO emissions

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a greenhouse gas that is known to have negative effects on the environment. There are so many sources of CO – especially in underdeveloped countries – such as forest fires, cars, use of coal, smoking, outdoor grilling (barbecue) and so on. This does not mean that we should not grill outside or that we are not allowed to drive cars, but we must find ways to reduce CO emissions as much as possible.

Protect endangered species

There are so many endangered species in Nigeria, both on land and in the sea. Nigerians have been in the habit of eating any aquatic animal that washes ashore. In such cases, the agency responsible for aquatic life must be called immediately. The same must be done on the land.

Good waste management

The lack of proper waste management has led to flooding in so many parts of Nigeria. When it rains, gutters and drains are usually clogged with waste and this leads to flooding. Poor waste management also leads to land, water and air pollution.

It is important that we take care of our environment as individuals and collectively. We must also note that we are responsible for the environment and therefore also take care of ourselves. In this new year we have to take care of our body by eating healthily and giving our body sufficient rest. If we are at our best, we can take care of the environment.

Happy new year and toast to the next 10 years! Let’s count it.

