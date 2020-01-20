Additional school seats at Bolton High School have been created to meet growing demand

advertisement

Plans to create more student places have been approved.

The planning committee agreed to allow Ladybridge High School to renovate existing classrooms in the building most recently used by Bolton Music Service.

The chief planning officer Alex Allen explained to the city councils that the proposal complied with the city council policy.

He said: “The proposal provides 30 additional places in the school. The general redesign of the school, the renovation, will complement the character and design of the existing school. “

According to a report by the town hall, moving the school offers the opportunity to increase capacity without having to build a new extension.

Ladybridge High School

It said: “The school is increasing its student numbers to meet the continuing demand for school places and to require the accommodation of class bases.

“The purpose of the renovation and changes to the proposed areas is to modernize and create a vibrant new environment for effective teaching and learning.”

There was no objection to the proposal.

The planning committee unanimously approved the application.

