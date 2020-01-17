advertisement

Georgia State (13-6, 6-2) vs Troy (7-12, 3-5)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Two junior guards are on display as Kane Williams and Georgia State take on Darian Adams and Troy. K. Williams has an average of 11.6 points and 5.4 assists in the last five games. Adams has scored an average of 14.6 points in the last five games.

STEP UP: Adams leads the Trojans with an average of 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Ty Gordon has teamed up with Adams and produces 10.9 points per game. The Panthers are led by K. Williams, who averages 13.2 points and 4.7 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed only 68.4 points per game in eight conference games, an improvement over the 76.3 points per game they gave against non-conference opponents – points he tried and 4 of his last three games 12 did. He has also made 73.2 percent of his fouls this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-10 this year if it allows 72 points or more and 7-2 if opponents are kept below 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 9-0 if the opponent has 69 points or less. The Panthers are 4-6 if the opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Georgia State ranks first among the Sun Belt teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.

