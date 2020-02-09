Adam Sandler may have been overlooked by the Academy for his critically acclaimed role in Uncut Gems, but the same is not true for the Independent Spirit Awards. Sandler left the annual “Anti-Oscars” award with the best actor and made a speech that many say has survived the night.

And that’s after a humorous speech with the two Safdie brothers and Willem Dafoe, who suppress his salty seal accent.

Sandler soaked up the prize and had a lot of fun with his speech by throwing a few F-bombs on the way.

<noscript><iframe width="700" height="420" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ihalG3Rw_QA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

“Thank you, man, I – I know all of you who try to go fast and my speech is too long, so I’ll try to blow through if. And I love you. Just in case they cut me off, love I take you to my wife and my children and my family and I love you “, Sandler opened with. “Okay. I wrote a speech here, we’re leaving very quickly. Hello, my name is Adam Sandler. Thank you. I’m delighted when I receive your so-called trophy as the best actor, of course, on my own.”

Subsequently, Sandler congratulated the hostess, Aubrey Plaza, who hosted it for the second time, and joked critics while referring to Funny People, the film they made together over a decade ago.

“First of all, it’s great – it’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I made a move called Funny People 11 years ago. That was the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five minutes See you in another 11 years, Aubrey. “

He also thanked his fellow candidates and called them the boys who “lost to the mother Adam Sander had donated” at the Spirit Awards.

“To get my film, I had to live in my car outside of Ralph’s mother. When I begged for nickel at the Kickstarter, Sandler only had to stone Ted Sarandos,” continued Sandler. “A couple – you know, a few weeks ago when I was quoted, not quoted, cursed at by the academy. It reminded me when I briefly went to high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook category of superlatives that was released on looks best.

“This award was given to a jean jacket that carried a feather-haired shower bag named Skipper Jenkins. However, my classmates honored me with the supposedly less respected personality,” he added. “And when I look around this room tonight, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s best personality awards.”

He continues to thank the Safdie brothers and call them “homeless rabbis” before spreading love for them. There is also a lot of talk about his earlier films, such as Billy Madison and The Waterboy.

Watch the speech above and celebrate the fact that we could never have done it at the Oscars on Sunday evening.