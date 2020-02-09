While he only spent four seasons on Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler The popular comedy sketch show has left its mark – and a lot has changed since he left to start his hugely successful film career.

After winning the 35th Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Actor, the 53-year-old was asked how he differs from his SNL days today. “Oh man … a little heavier,” joked the actor. “I used to have a waist of 32 and now I don’t have a waist size anymore but I am still like the type of Saturday Night Live.

“I have a family now … and I have to think about them all the time,” the comedian continued. “When I was young and on Saturday Night Live, I was obsessed with this scenario and now I have a nice, well-rounded life.”

Stewart Cook / Shutterstock

Adam and his wife Jackie made a covenant in 2003. They share two daughters – Sadie [13] and Sunny [11]. And after 16 years of marriage, the murder riddle Costar knows exactly what the secret behind his relationship is.

“Just having time together,” he told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the Uncut Gems premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9th. “

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Adam was, of course, a big focus of the award season, thanks to his performance as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems, a movie that the fun guy wants his little ones to stay away from. “No, I can’t. [Laughs] I won’t even let them see the trailer, man!” He said to Closer and others while he was at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards on January 11th that she was upset by my behavior will be disappointed. “

Although he may no longer be a full-time actor at SNL, it’s pretty clear that Adam has reached the peak of success. And it looks like he will soon show no signs of slowing down.