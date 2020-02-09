Adam Sandler joked that he was more known for his personality than for his good looks when he won a Film Independent Spirit Award 2020 on Saturday, February 8th after not receiving an Oscar nomination.

“A few weeks ago, when the academy abused me unannounced, it reminded me when I briefly went to high school and was” overlooked “for the coveted yearbook superlative category,” said Sandler, 54, in one NSFW’s speech as his took the Best Male Lead Award for his role in Uncut Gems. “This award was given to a jean jacket with feather hair douchebag called Skipper Jenkins.”

“But my classmates honored me with the supposedly less respected name of” best personality, “” he added. “And tonight I look around this room and find that the Independent Spirit Awards are the award for Hollywood’s best personality. So let all of these feather-haired dirtbag mother kids get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome looks will fade over time as our independent personalities will light up forever. “

In addition, Sandler was nominated, who received a standing ovation from the audience Chris Galust (Give me freedom) Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce) Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang) and Robert Pattinson (The lighthouse). He suggested that his fellow candidates “now and forever will be known as the boys who lost to King Adam Sandler”.

He also joked that independent films “made up a large part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem”, from Billy Madison (“a fearless look into the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath”) to The Waterboy (“my scorching exploration of … “) American college table football and its manipulation for socially disadvantaged athletes”).

“I tried to tell my truth with a genuinely independent mind while cashing some really annoying paychecks,” he teased.

In addition to the award for the Saturday Night Live alum, Uncut Gems was also named best director (Josh and Benny Safdie) and best editing.

Sandler had a weird reaction in January when he didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for his performance.

“Bad news: Sandman doesn’t get love from the academy,” he tweeted on January 13, referring to the Waterboy in which Kathy BatesHis mother played who got her own Oscar nomination for 2020. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all of my friends who have been nominated, especially mom. “

The American horror story star, who was nominated for the best supporting actress for Richard Jewell, responded to Sandler’s tweet. “I love you my Bobby Boucher !!! You were robbed !! But mom loves you !!! Wrote the 71-year-old. “I learned a new slang word for you! You GOAT !! Not the one we eat at home, my son. “

