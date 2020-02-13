So often do artists look for something that they can improve or influence. You want to be the next pop icon or revolutionary rock guitarist when simplicity and flattery can bring out the most innovative art of all, and what’s easier than a nursery rhyme for kids? This kind of minimalism and innocence was exactly what the songwriter Adam Masterson had in mind when he wrote “Crazy Rain”.

“In the beginning I just wanted to write something simple like a lullaby or nursery rhyme,” said Masterson. “On the first line,” I wrote a letter to the night but I won’t send it until the sun shines, “it felt like a song about timing and how important timing is in life. The melody sounded like someone like a request, so the lyrics followed the tune. I liked the idea of ​​”Crazy Rain” and how the storms of the sky can reflect the storms of the heart. Very often we are involved in another’s storm, so I wanted that the words play on it. “

“Crazy Rain” is an honest and down-to-earth song written and performed by a real and sincere songwriter with the scratchy, vocal resemblance of John (Cougar) Mellencamp. There are no gimmicks or trendy pop elements, it is just a great song that tells a story about love, chance and the associated waiting game.

In addition to this lullaby-inspired adult tune, there is an artistic video filmed in the heart of New York City. Because of the title and content, Masterson really hoped to mirror these elements with real rain in the video, and since he and his crew were filming in December, they got exactly that.

“The main thing was we wanted it to rain, so we were lucky. We focused on Washington Square Park as the focal point and started there. We wanted to set the atmosphere of the song in places that New Yorkers would recognize and feel comfortable with, ”said Masterson.

“We ended up settling in Russ And Daughter’s delicacy in Houston at the end of the filming. It was mid-December and I was pretty wet at the time, so we only shot it once when it was freezing,” he said. I thought at the time that this would never work, but I’m glad we did because it became the backbone of the entire performance. “

A spontaneous piece of the performance, which may have been the only element of lineage in the video, was a woman holding an umbrella labeled “I love NYC” in a white coat. Her name was Innes and she was an assistant who was recruited from an app called Mixer to help with the video shoot that was added to the video on the fly at the last minute. So many of the shots in the video are different, but Innes was the only constant that bridged each scene to the next.

