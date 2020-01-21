Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo show important PDA in the new photo 2020

advertisement

Former voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behadi Prinsloo showed great public affection in an Instagram photo to herald the new year. On January 1, after the last show of Maroon 5 in 2019, Prinsloo released a black and white photo of the couple. The group played the last night of their Red Pill Blues tour on December 31 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Prinsloo also included a photo of herself near the stage and another picture with Whitney Hartley Wagner and Matt Holloway, the director of public relations, behind the stage.

“Supooo 2020,” Prinsloo wrote in the headline, adding an alien emoji. However, fans more than made up for this and added hundreds of comments.

advertisement

“The cutest couple ever,” wrote one fan.

“Oh, so cute,” wrote another.

“Happy New Year, Queen,” interjected a fan.

“You look great,” added another.

Levine and Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model, married in 2014 and are parents of two daughters. They welcomed Gio Grace in 2018 and Dusty Rose in 2016.

After a brief pause, Maroon 5 will be back on the road in February with Levine no longer participating in NBC’s The Voice. The group’s 2020 tour begins on February 23 in Mexico City. After spending the rest of February and March in South America, the group will take another break before traveling to the United States and Canada from May to September. Meghan Trainor is the opening act for the band, to which Leon Bridges is invited on selected stadium dates.

Last week, Levine’s mother, Patsy Noah, spoke with Sharon Feldstein, mother of actors Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, about YourMomCares, a new initiative to raise awareness about children’s mental wellbeing. Noah and Feldstein informed The Hollywood Reporter that they had received nearly $ 1 million in donations.

“Our children came to us and said:” You have to be mentally healthy. That is the problem of our time, “said Feldstein to THR.” Almost everything always has a mental health component. “

Other mothers with famous children support the non-profit organization. Alicia Keys’ mother Terria Joseph, Jimmy Kimmel’s mother Joan and Michael B. Jordan’s mother Donna are among the “core mothers” who help raise money for programs that address children’s mental health.

Levine was the judge for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, but reportedly left the show due to disagreements with rule changes. Blake Shelton is now the only artist left over from season one.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement