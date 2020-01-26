Adam Driver takes on the role of Star Wars

advertisement

Halsey, Adam Driver and Kenan Thompson at “Saturday Night Live” on YouTube

Adam Driver has resumed his Star Wars role as host of the Saturday Night Live episode of January 25th.

Boss Wars

Kylo Ren, the driver, went incognito with Undercover Boss to see what life was like as an intern, but he struggled to adapt to his colleagues and his real face finally showed up great.

Slow rolling

Musical guest Halsey Driver joined for a music video about how slowly he and his friends were dealing with their significant other. The play also featured a cameo of an adorable turtle.

Pep in her step

SNL falsified Netflix’s success story Cheer, and the squad prepared to compete amid numerous injuries. However, their qualifications and functionality did not determine whether they would earn a point on the mat.

With her

Halsey played “You Should Be Sad” and “finally // beautiful stranger” during her time as a musical guest. It also appeared at the end of the cheer sketch.

Best original song

Melissa Villaseñor summarizes the Oscar nominees by singing songs about the films in a “Weekend Update” segment. The comedian found a recurring theme in most films, from Joker to The Irishman to Jojo Rabbit: white male anger.

Chillin ‘

Driver opened the show with a monologue designed to show how “chilled” he is despite his reputation. “I am a husband and a father,” he told the audience when he listed facts about himself. “However, it is in that order. I was very clear about it with my son. He is second in everything.” The actor then joked that he hated red carpets because he couldn’t smile and joked that he “basically” kissed “. Colin Jost since starring in the comedian’s fiance in Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson,

Scientific method

Driver performed this sketch as the host of a science show for children. Mikey Day and Cecily Strong to his disappointment, he supported him as children who could not experience part of his experiment.

Sleepover Secrets

A sleepover went sideways after one of the girls made a mess in the bathroom. The driver’s father tried to persuade the offender to confess, however Kate McKinnonThe character, who was believed to be the likely culprit, acted as if she had nothing to do with the disaster.

Saturday night live broadcasts on ABC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

