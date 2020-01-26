advertisement

Four years after Matt, the radar technician, suddenly appeared on the Starkiller base, Randy, the intern, is now working on the first order. On Saturday evening, Star Wars actor Adam Driver finally played a sequel to the now classic 2016 Undercover Boss: Star Killer Base sketch. This time he played Kylo Ren, who pretended to be a humble intern named Randy, and that Home fans couldn’t stop laughing.

THEY BROKEN KYLO BACK TO SURPRISE BOSS. I SCREAM #SNL @nbcsnl

– Amie R🌹 LOVER💖 (@ Love4Pop) January 26, 2020

Just like Kylo found it difficult to play Matt four years ago, it was even more difficult to pretend to be Randy. After all, so much has happened since the Starkiller Base explosion. He tried to kill his mentor and almost shot his mother in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now he’s on an endless search for Rey before the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fans at home found the new sketch just as hysterical as the first one.

YAAAASSSS! 😍🤣 A sequel to Undercover Boss Sketch. But now Kylo Ren is being covered up as an intern Randy. Everyone obviously knew he was Kylo Ren. #SNL

– Essy (@ starlight131618), January 26, 2020

In the sketch, Kylo had to do some subordinate tasks that were difficult to do while keeping his anger under control. It didn’t help that a stormtrooper made a joke when asked where to put the fuel bills. Can’t people just be nice to Kylo? He just wants to take over the galaxy.

This is a groundbreaking story and will continue to be updated.

Photo credit: NBC

