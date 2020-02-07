Advertisement

Like many artists, Adam Dolac’s first visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital left a lasting impression.

Doleac visited the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for the first time during the Country Cares 2020 event in January. When Doleac spoke to Taste of Country on the red carpet, he noticed that he had met a family from St. Louis, Missouri, whose 13-year-old son Eric was just going through his 26-day chemotherapy cycle and had 30 more laps to go ,

After connecting with the family, Doleac invited them to come to his St. Louis show in March to “get away from everything they went through,” he explains.

The encounter with the families and the visit to the hospital opened Doleac’s eyes to the powerful work that has been taking place within its walls since the hospital opened in 1962. He plans to keep this nobility at heart.

“St. Jude is just a special place … if you come here and see the people doing the job, it changes you,” he says. “We are in the music world, but these people in St. Jude do something bigger, it is so much more. I just think about it and how I can contribute if I go forward.”

Country Cares is an annual event founded by Alabama’s Randy Owen in 1989 that brings the country music industry to Memphis to visit the hospital and learn about his life-saving mission. Lady Antebellum received the Angels Among Us Award in 2020 for her commitment to St. Jude in the past decade.

From February 6th to 7th, Taste of Country supports more than a dozen country radio stations with a webathon / radiothon for fundraising for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Almost $ 9.2 million has been raised in the past six joint efforts, and additional TSM stations have been added during the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

