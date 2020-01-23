advertisement

Nollywood actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze introduces us to her baby girl, Mercedes Starr Chizigam Nze.

The beautiful actress shared a picture of herself and the bundle of joy in the hospital, with a caption that describes how happy and blessed she is to produce a beautiful girl in the world.

She wrote:

To my baby: Mercedes Starr Chizigam Nze,

When I was pregnant with you, and you grew in me, I felt your heart in me. Your constant jumps and spades reminded me of your presence and your willingness to come into the world.

I saw you for the first time when you emerged and saw a reflection of myself, your father, and pure innocence shining from your eyes. I saw love.

All in all, I honor God for his faithfulness, seeing through your safe arrival and in good health for all of us. We bless your life and fully commit you to Almighty God. You will grow in grace and find favor with God, men and women.

Postscript We have taken delivery inside and outside the door.

Photo credit: lylaws

