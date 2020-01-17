Actress enters 2020 with exercise video

advertisement

Still kill it! Eva Longoria She continued to impress her fans and followers when she recalled how hard she worked to get angry.

The 44-year-old increased Instagram on Thursday, January 17, to take a look behind the scenes of their first big workout of the new year, in a clip that shows the star during a full body routine. “Aaaand we are back!” Wrote the alum of the Desperate Housewives when she added “# 2020” and greeted her personal trainer Grant Roberts. People were thrilled with the post when they looked in the comments to answer only with positive words.

“Good work – way to get it. Looks good, ”said one person. “You have always been great,” added another. The actress has focused on getting her body back since the birth of her son Santiago, 1st. Eva shares her little one with her husband José Bastón.

While hitting the gym hard, Eva was encouraged by another notable star: Jennifer Lopez, “Eva was inspired by people like J. Lo and other fit celebrities in her forties, and she’s big on the fitness bug. But she wants to go one step further and will do everything possible to achieve a body that being torn apart and jacked up at the same time, “one insider once told Closer Weekly exclusively.” She has developed a completely new diet consisting of tons of protein and healthy energy snacks that fuel her for a hard workout in the gym – at least two hours during the day. She also lifts kettlebells and dumbbells at home, so committed to taking them off. ‘

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold have also found a way to reconcile their Hollywood lives with their families. “I think there needs to be normalization in Hollywood to ensure that motherhood is more widely accepted,” said Eva in an interview with the parent magazine. “Often, after you become a mother, you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take some time off until you look certain.”

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

She added: “I will pass on a project if I can’t give everything. Now I have to be more responsible, structured and punctual. Now that I have a child there is more at stake. I have to make sure that I do my part help make the world a better place – for him and for all the children of our future. “

Eva is such an inspiration!

