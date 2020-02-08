What a family. Tatum O’Neal remembers how important her children were to her while she was going through a difficult period.

The 56-year-old sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning and touched on the first few years that he had a great marriage to tennis John McEnroeand her life as a young mother. “I was really ready to fall and not get up again. I wasn’t myself, ”said the Oscar winner about her way of thinking at that time. “I was 22 and then the kids gave me a real reason to go on and fight. And yet the happiest times of my life were the times when I was married, funny enough. So the most stable, the most beloved, the most … “

The Paper Moon star made the alliance with John [60] in 1986 before separating in 1994. The couple would have three children – daughter Emily [28] and sons Kevin [33] and Sean [32]. Her oldest child also opened and raved about her famous mother.

“My mother is incredibly lovely,” said Emily. “She is childish and was always honest, as she said, fun-loving, just smart. My mother lights up every room she enters. And that’s true.”

This is not the first time that Tatum has shared her personal life. “I had a number of rocky floors. I never wanted to stick with it because I loved my children, ”she said to Closer Weekly exclusively, adding that she relied on her children, friends and therapist in difficult times. “I now feel more grounded and know myself better. It only took me so long to find out. I just wish I knew what I know now.”

Unfortunately, Tatum has also recently addressed rheumatoid arthritis. “Living with rheumatoid arthritis. A scarred scar on my right hip. And the scar for back surgery eight years ago, “wrote the star on Instagram on January 15.” My last scar for back surgery has been on the front since February. And all these red markings come from heating pads. I should probably turn it down a little bit and believe it or not it will actually make me feel better. Cheers to everyone and rheumatoid arthritis can develop on its own. “

Tatum’s interview will air on CBS on Sunday, February 9, at 9:00 a.m.CET.