Somewhere there is an alternative universe in which Rob Lowe didn’t practice medicine with Code Black, but as Grey’s Anatomy’s McDreamy. Where Katie Holmes played orange is the New Blacks Piper Chapman. And where did Game of Thrones “Iwan Rheon almost play” Game of Thrones “? Jon Snow?!

The television landscape is littered with almost pouring stories – the many cases in which a large 35mm role was almost occupied by someone else. If some of them had been realized, we would have seen Lisa Edelstein from House slip into Manolo Blahniks from Carrie Bradshaw or Chris Pratt from Parks and Recreation with the Buy More name tag.

In some cases, the actors have not got the leading roles they originally auditioned for, but they have appeared as other characters on the same shows. That was the case for SmallvilleJensen Ackles, Arrow Anna Hopkins and The Affair Colin Donnell, to name a few.

In the attached photo gallery we have compiled more than 20 fast-casting stories from past and present TV shows. We all wondered how these series would work with different stars. (Note: Of course, we did not always perform an actor who lacks a certain role, but only a selection that seemed particularly funny or curious to us. Admit it: you want to know what True Blood would look like with Benedict Cumberbatch as a bill, right?)

Scroll through the attached gallery – or click here to access it directly – and see the fast castings above and more. Then drop a comment with the stories that fascinate you the most!

