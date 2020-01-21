Actor Will Smith goes undercover as a Lyft driver in Miami
MIAMI – Four passengers in Florida were in shock when actor Will Smith answered their Lyft call and gave them a ride through the city.

This image published by Sony Pictures shows Martin Lawrence, right, and Will Smith in a scene from “Bad Boys for Life” (Ben Rothstein / Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)

The actor was in Miami this weekend promoting his new movie “Bad Boys for Life.”

He picked up four riders in a 2020 Porsche Taycan, occasionally taking on the attitude of his film character detective Mike Lowry and encouraging passengers to do imitation as his partner in crime.

Smith made one of his passengers FaceTime with his girlfriend during the trip after the man said his girlfriend watched the original movie every week.

