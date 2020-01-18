Actor Sam Elliott gives a threatening monologue on 'Old Town Road'

advertisement

Few western drawls are more threatening than Sam Elliott’s, and the actor uses his skills in a Super Bowl 2020 commercial for Doritos, whose teaser was stopped on Friday (January 17).

The ranch star not only demonstrates his ability to command a Western-themed production, even if it looks like he is walking into a dusty salon in the video. The big draw is, however, when he actually recites the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s biggest hit of 2019, which take on a whole new, threatening mood when recited flat and without emotion (see above).

It’s not exactly clear how Doritos fits into this overall scenario, but that’s what the ad sells and who we’re supposed to be arguing about. The full clip will appear to be featured in Super Bowl LIV, which will take place in Miami on February 2nd. Not a word yet whether Lil Nas X will appear in the entire advertisement, but wouldn’t that be great?

advertisement

Before the big game, Nas will be at the Grammys 2020 on January 26, where he is nominated for three awards: Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video.

“Old Town Road” and its numerous remixes made Lil Nas X known in the spring after the song found an audience in the TikTok app. The singer and rapper and his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus have received a number of nominations for the song and played “Old Town Road” at a variety of high profile events including CMA Fest and Stagecoach. The song was also recently named the 2019 CMA Music Event.

The country’s secret rap story:

50 great modern songs for fans of the traditional country

,

advertisement