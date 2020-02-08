VENICE, California – Orson Bean, the funny actor and comedian, was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, the authorities said. He was 91 years old.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Bean’s death on Friday night and said it was being investigated as a “traffic related” death. The coroner’s office indicated the location where Bean was found, which was the location of the crash.

Brian Wendling told KTLA that a man was walking in the Venice neighborhood when he was hit by a vehicle and fell. A second driver hit him in the fatal collision, according to the police. Both drivers stayed at the scene. The police did not investigate and identify the pedestrian.

Bean revived TV game shows like “To Tell the Truth” and played a crotchety merchant on “Dr. Quinn, medicine woman.”

He has appeared in a number of films – particularly “Anatomy of a Murder” and “Being John Malkovich” – and starred in several top Broadway productions and received a Tony nod for the Comden Green musical “Subways Are for.” Sleeping “by 1962 fans remembered him most for his many television appearances from the 1950s.

“Mr. Bean’s face is covered with a sly grin that resembles a child’s expression when he slides his hand into the cookie jar.” The New York Times wrote in a review of its 1954 variety show, “The Blue Angel,” “A It’s a nice personality, even when his jokes are flat. “

He was born Dallas Frederick Burrows in Burlington, Vermont in 1928 and never lost the Yankee accent, which was a perfect complement to the dry, laconic storytelling that made him a popular humorist. He chose the stage name Orson Bean “because it sounded weird.”

His father George was a founding member of the American Civil Liberties Union and Bean later recalled that his “house was full of causes”. However, he left home at the age of 16 after his mother died of suicide.

In an interview with the New York Times in 1983, he recalled his early career in small clubs, where the show consisted of “me – master of ceremonies, comedian and magician – maybe a dog nude and a stripper”. It was a pianist in such a club, he said, who suggested replacing Dallas Burrows with a funny name like “Roger Duck” – or Orson Bean.

Thanks to his quick wit and warm-hearted personality, he was a popular panelist on “To Tell the Truth” for six years. The game required panelists to interview three candidates to find out which one was really remarkable and which were two scammers. The dramatic result was inspired by a national catchphrase when the host turned to the three and said: “Is the real (well-known) name up, please?”

Bean’s style appealed to both Jack Paar and Johnny Carson, and he appeared on The Tonight Show more than 200 times.

However, his early career was interrupted for a time when he was blacklisted in Hollywood in the early years of the Cold War.

“Basically, I was blacklisted because I had a cute communist friend,” he said in a 2001 interview. “I stopped working on TV for a year.”

The blacklist didn’t stop him from going to the theater. In George Axelrod’s Hollywood parody “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” From 1955, Bean played alongside Jayne Mansfield and Walter Matthau on Broadway as the shy author of a fan magazine. He also played on Broadway with Maureen O’Sullivan in “Never Too Late” and with Melina Mercouri in “Illya Darling” based on her hit film “Never on Sunday”.

In the 1970s, Bean took a break from his career for a while when he got out and moved to Australia, where he led a hippie lifestyle. But he returned to the USA and – after a period as a self-described “house man” – resumed his career.

“I was fed up with thinking about my navel, staring at the sky and telling myself how wonderful it was to do nothing,” he said in an 1983 interview with the New York Times.

In the 1990s, he played shop owner Loren Bray in the long-standing drama “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. “In recent years he has continued to appear on screen with guest appearances such as“ Desperate Housewives ”,“ How I Met Your Mother ”and“ Modern Family ”.

In the meantime, his policies became more conservative. He was related to leading right-wing commentator Andrew Breitbart when his daughter Susannah married him. Breitbart died in 2012 and Steve Bannon, later a top adviser to Donald Trump, took over Breitbart’s website of the same name, for which Bean had occasionally written columns.

Bean wrote a paper entitled “Too Much Is Not Enough” and a book on non-traditional therapy entitled “Me and the Orgy”.

He had shown his interest in non-traditional thinking back in 1964 when he bought a Manhattan building and opened a school based on the philosophy of Summerhill, the progressive British school developed by A.S. Neill.

“I told myself we have to start with the kids. Why not start a school? He said to the New York Times.

In the same year, he co-founded Sons of the Desert, an organization dedicated to comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

More recently, income from “Dr. Quinn ”and other vocal and drama work enabled Bean to fund the Pacific Resident Theater Ensemble in Venice, where he performed with his third wife, actress Alley Mills.

He had a daughter, Michele, from his first marriage to Jacqueline de Sibour and sons Max and Ezekiel and daughter Susannah from his marriage to Carolyn Maxwell.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction