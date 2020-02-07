Advertisement

Every weekend

It is the first weekend of this colorful new exhibition

CHINESE ARTS: Performing Arts Festival Chinese Arts Now returns to London with a program of British-Chinese artists. Our selection this weekend includes film and live performance Queering Now as well as the children’s show Boh Boh’s New Friends. Different locations and prices, book in advance, February 3 to 23

STEP IN STORIES: Book-loving youngsters get their money’s worth at Stepping Into Stories, a literature festival in Herne Hill. Lectures, workshops and an open mic night cover with poems, illustrations, creative writing and other handicrafts, with special appearances by the former children’s award winner and award-winning author and illustrator Chris Riddell and his daughter, illustrator Katy Riddell. Herne Hill station concourse, £ 6 per event, book in advance, 4-9th February

Boh Boh’s New Friends is part of Chinese Arts Now

RAINBOW ART: It is the first weekend of a very colorful new exhibition that gives visitors the opportunity to stroll through 100 different shades. Slices of Time by Emmanuelle Moureaux consists of layers of dangling numbers that represent the now, the past and the future. We expect it to be very busy this weekend. We therefore recommend arriving early. NOW gallery (Greenwich Peninsula), free entry, just show up, February 5 – April 19

HACKNEY FLEA MARKET: Browse stocks of more than 30 traders on the Hackney Flea Market and find out what bargains you can find. The vintage retailers sell a wide range of junk, furniture, housewares and retro collectibles. Abney Public Hall, free, just show up, 8th 9th February

Bargain at the Hackney Flea Market

ELEPHANT AND CASTLE: With plans for a new Walworth Library and Southwark Heritage Center in abundance, the Southwark Council is organizing a free painting weekend. The family-friendly workshop focuses on objects from the Cuming collection and leads to some huge group pictures on the topic of mythology. 145-147 Walworth Road, free, easy to surface, 8th 9th February

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Martial arts performances, musical storytelling and lion dancing are part of the (somewhat late) family festival for the Chinese New Year. The free weekend aims to introduce younger Londoners to Chinese culture at a location near London’s original Chinatown. Museum of London Docklands, free, just show up, 8th 9th February

Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Museum of London Docklands

ORCHID FESTIVAL: It is the first weekend of this year’s Orchid Festival, when the Princess of Wales Conservatory is filled with beautiful, exotic flowers. Indonesia is the theme, so keep an eye out for plants from the archipelago and Indonesian wild animal models made from flowers. Kew Gardens, included in admission, book in advance, February 8 – March 8

ROYAL PARKS: It is the last week of this fascinating exhibition that deals with the history of London’s Royal Parks. Paintings, drawings, photos and other memorabilia track down the green areas, from the use of the hunting grounds by Henry VIII to modern rock concerts. Garden Museum (Lambeth), included in the admission, only show up, until February 9th

VAULT FESTIVAL: The fun continues at the Vault Festival and all kinds of performing arts shows take place at Waterloo Station. Our favorites this weekend include Lily Bevan’s character monologues, the cabaret show Slam Minutes and the TED talk-meets-theater show Mighty. Waterloo, different prices, book in advance, until March

Saturday February 8th

Celebrate everything feline at Southwark Cathedral

MAGNIFICAT: A feast for cats is celebrated in Southwark Cathedral, with five different presentations covering everything from domestic moggy to mighty lion. The writer Kimberlie Hamilton tells stories about lively cats, and wildlife specialist Sara Evans talks about the plight of the wild lions. Southwark Cathedral, £ 15 / £ 12.50, book in advance 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BLOOMSBURY ARCHITECTURE: Take a stroll through Bloomsbury with the London Ambler and see the architecture of the region. See a full cross-section of the area, from 17th-century mansions to 20th-century urban bars, focusing on the well-known and hidden green spaces. Bloomsbury Square Garden, £ 12 / £ 10, book in advance 10.30am-12.30pm

The Club de Fromage goes into the ice

Our disgusting planet: At Our Disgusting Planet, the Vagina Museum aims to break taboos and normalize disgust through an open, fun, and dirty comedy. Under the direction of scientists Belle Taylor and Charlotte Mykura, all sorts of unexpected and unusual topics are dealt with in the evening. Vagina Museum (Camden Market), £ 9 / £ 7, book in advance, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

CLASSIC VAUXHALL: Three places, three concerts, three days. This is at the heart of Classical Vauxhall, a series of events designed to make people think differently about classical music and to abolish the ceremony of traditional concerts. Tonight the final concert will take place at The Garden Museum with a performance by Adam Walker and Fiachra Garvey. The Garden Museum (Lambeth), £ 22.15, book in advance, 8 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

CLUB DE FROMAGE: Cheesy Disco Night The Club de Fromage is on the ice for a 90s vs 00s party. Dance and skate through the night to songs from both decades. Costumes are welcome as long as they don’t hinder your skating efforts. Alexandra Palace, £ 9- £ 10, book in advance 8.30 p.m.

Sunday February 9th

Take the London Winter Walk

LONDON WINTER HIKING: Choose a route through London and hike at your own pace to admire sights and raise money for a charity of your choice. Sounds good? Then sign up for the London Winter Walk. There are four different starting points in Hampstead, Battersea, Whitechapel and Bermondsey, all of which end in Trafalgar Square. Different locations, £ 10, book in advance, from 9 o’clock

JAZZ JAM: The NYJO Jazz Jam in February is moderated by singer and composer Jessica Radcliffe, followed by an open microphone session in which everyone can appear. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with free music – jazz fans, occasional passers-by and families are welcome. Foyles Charing Cross Road, free, book in advance, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

AFTERNOON POEMS: The Keats House Poetry Ambassadors offer a free performance of poetry readings that look forward to spring and focus on health and well-being. Keats House (Hampstead), free, book in advance, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

A new monthly craft fair starts in Catford

witch hunts: Thought the witch hunt was a thing of the past? Think again Kirsty Brimelow QC and author and activist Syd Moore work together to uncover the reality of today’s belief in witchcraft and the resulting harmful practices. Find out about the techniques witches are “discovered” today, learn about the legal perspective and some real-life cases. Conway Hall (Holborn), £ 8 / £ 5, book in advance, 3 – 4.30 p.m.

LONDON LACQUER: Paint your own version of the London skyline. No prior knowledge is required and all materials and instructions from a qualified artist are provided. A thematic playlist plays while you paint, and drinks can be bought at the bar. Effra Social (Brixton), £ 29.99, book in advance, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Paint your own version of the London skyline

HANDWERKSMESSE: The Solo Craft Fair hosts its first event in Catford and launches a new monthly craft market. Browse 40 craft stalls in three rooms and sell beauty products, jewelry, accessories, artwork, and more. Ninth Life (Catford), free entry, just show up, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

PRINCE HARRY: Just in time, One Of A Kind Comedy presents a new comedy musical that shows where Prince Harry could be in 2084. The show shows him as the leader of a rebel faction of red-haired outcasts while Meghan Markle was kidnapped. Round table (Leicester Square), £ 5, book in advance, 9-10 p.m.

