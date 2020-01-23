advertisement

The shares in the Spanish Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and its subsidiary Hochtief AG decreased on Thursday after the CIMIC Group Ltd. had announced that it would leave the Middle East and make a large impairment.

The Australian construction company

CIM, -19.87%

, which mostly belongs to the German Hochtief

HOT, -7.11%

which in turn is controlled by ACS

ACS, -3.77%

Thursday saw a 20% drop in price after it was announced that its February 4 results for 2019 would include an impairment loss of $ 1.8 billion in Australia ($ 1.23 billion).

The ACS share was 4.8% lower at EUR 32.08, while the Hochtief share was 8% lower at EUR 121.39.

This news is likely to dominate sentiment among ACS stocks during Thursday’s trading session, overshadowing positive news from the company’s $ 2.2 billion solar business with Galp Energia SGPS S / A

GALP, -1.41%,

Renta 4 Banco analyst Angel Perez Llamazares said. The Spanish company sees a decline in the ACS share price as an opportunity to buy.

ACS announced on Thursday that the write-down of CIMIC will result in a profit of around EUR 400 million.

Despite the burden, ACS expects a net profit of more than EUR 950 million in 2019, which corresponds to the expectations of the construction and infrastructure company. ACS added that sales, EBITDA and EBIT for the year should not be affected.

ACS announced that its shareholders’ return would remain at 65% of net income, despite the Australian subsidiary suspending its final dividend due to the amortization.

