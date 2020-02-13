BTS takes over the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The late night program will be dedicated to the international boy band for an hour on Monday, February 24th. In addition to an interview and a group appearance, New York is also celebrated when Fallon and BTS visit famous local spots.

“BTS really kicked it out of the park,” Fallon said in a statement. “You won’t believe how great and entertaining their performance is. They’ve taken over the Grand Central Terminal.”

Are you ready for more current nuggets? Good…

* Animal Kingdom has promoted Rigo Sanchez – who plays Manny, the leader of a group of professional criminals – into the regular series for season five, reports our sister site Deadline.

* Elisabeth Shue (The Boys) will appear alongside Julie Delpy in her Netflix dramedy On the Verge, about four friends in their late forties who see Midlife pro Deadline as an opportunity for personal reinvention.

* Ricky Gervais’ Dramedy After Life will return to Netflix for the second season on Friday, April 24th.

* Chance the rapper will host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, which air on Sunday March 22nd at 7:30 a.m. / 6:30 p.m.

* FXX has released a trailer for the new comedy Dave by rapper / comedian Lil Dicky, which premieres on Wednesday March 4th:

