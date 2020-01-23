Accused murderer Wesley Hadsell is expected for a judge Thursday morning

advertisement

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Wesley Hadsell is expected before a judge on Thursday morning.

Hadsell was accused of killing his adopted daughter in Southampton County.

The legal proceedings on Monday, December 16, would have been the last hearing before Wesley’s trial in February, but his lawyer requested another hearing in January.

advertisement

They will hold the hearings on Thursday. He plans to ask the judge to suppress evidence of a warrant on what was found in Hadsell’s hotel room shortly after AJ disappeared.

Wesley was accused of killing Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell and hiding her body in November 2018. AJ was reported missing in March 2015 after coming home to Spring Break from Longwood University. His body was found behind a house in Southampton County in April 2015.

The medical researcher said AJ died of acute heroin poisoning.

Wesley was arrested shortly after AJ’s body was found, but those accusations did not relate to AJ’s disappearance and death. Wesley repeatedly told News 3 that he had nothing to do with AJ’s death.

Earlier this year, Wesley pleaded not guilty of the murder and hiding of corpse damage.

When asked how Wesley felt about the process. His lawyer tells News 3 that he is doing well and that he is looking forward to being found guilty during the trial.

The test is expected to last two full weeks. The new hearings should not hinder the trial in February

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement