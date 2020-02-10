Pretty perfect! The stars stepped out at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9th for the 92nd Academy Awards and the show did not disappoint. There were some spectacular victories, but nothing more than the epic fashion that graced the red carpet (see every star here!) And of course our favorite part: glamor!

Celebrities and their glamorous teams spent the whole afternoon preparing for Hollywood’s biggest night and exchanging a look behind the scenes – take a look at some of the most fabulous moments here. But nothing could prepare us for the fabulousness that hits the red carpet!

One of the biggest trends of the night was red lipstick. But this lip look offers a variant of the classic and everything in use. In order to achieve the cherry-kissed stain, professionals share their beauty tips and tricks with us. And they spill exactly the products and tools with which they got the look.

The same applies to the “dos. The stars’ hairdressers tell us exactly how we can recreate the thoroughly modern bobs and updos that dominated the night.

Keep scrolling and discover the key elements of Oscar’s best beauty!