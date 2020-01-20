Accounting Art: Withum SOTF 2020

advertisement

Withum’s annual State of the Firm (SOTF) event, attended by more than 1,000 Withum team members, took place last Monday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Every office was well represented, including our brand new office in Irvine, California, and I got to know some of my new colleagues.

I found the program very exciting and would like to share some information about it. For starters, this continued a tradition that started in 2008 when we were headed by Ivan Brown. Bill Hagaman continued the events and in 2011 he added a SOTF video. The first can be viewed on YouTube here. (You can even see me in the video at 3:06 am; I’m the guy in the white t-shirt dancing on the desk.) This year’s theme was “CREATE” and the marketing team delivered an assembly of clips the past videos, accompanied by an opening psychedelic dance performance on the stage of the massive NJPAC. A link to this video is available here.

The program was well orchestrated with announcements of our Strength Awards spread throughout the program. The Strength Awards were given for innovation, emerging leaders I and II, community service, customer service, administrative and marketing strength, and excellence. While the Strength Awards were given to eight people or teams, 87 exceptional people were nominated to Withum. If you’ve worked with them, you know they’re all winners. Congratulations to everyone! Doris Martinez received a special non-competitive award from Ivan Brown for her exceptional service to our customers, employees and companies during her long career at Withum. A full list of winners can be found on the Withum website here.

We are a big company that is growing in an accelerated but controlled manner and it is necessary to maintain the culture that brought us here. Meetings like this, where our managing partner reports to the company about our growth, provide important parameters. Strategic planning initiatives and our activities to strengthen culture combined with excellent networking according to the official program make us aware of the company (with 13 offices) that we are. Bill was very open to sharing financial information and gave us an insight into how an accounting firm works. We were also introduced by video to the 30 people who will be part of our new office in Bengaluru, India.

Bill commented on the growing role of advisory and advisory services at Withum. It is supported by some very impressive people with first-class cyber security experience. He also emphasized the importance of industry expertise so that we can offer our customers added value.

After the official part of the program, Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the US Navy, gave an exciting lecture based on her book “Fearless Leadership”. Your program was excellent. I think it has raised our thinking and will help broaden our horizons. Everyone also received a copy of the book.

Healthy people are happy people, and Withum has many initiatives that encourage healthy activities, including the Withum 300. Anyone who walks or walks 300 miles a year is eligible for our company’s 50 cents per mile contribution to relief of employee hardship funds. This year, 92 team members have traveled more than 60,000 miles and contributed over $ 30,000.

The meeting ended with the announcement of the six senior managers who will be promoted to partners. All in all, the SOTF event was a great way to meet and greet colleagues from more than a dozen offices, motivate yourself and learn how well we are doing. We were excited about what’s to come. I recommend such a meeting to all companies, regardless of their size.

Do not hesitate to contact me with questions about practice management at emendlowitz@withum.com.

Caption: Withum managing partner and CEO Bill Hagaman photographs the audience.

Edward Mendlowitz, CPA, is a partner at WithumSmith + Brown, PC, CPAs. He is now on the list of the 100 most influential people in accounting. He is the author of 24 books, including How to Review Tax Returns in collaboration with Andrew D. Mendlowitz and Managing Your Tax Season, Third Edition. Ed also publishes a blog twice a week covering topics related to the topic Customers at www.partners-network.com along with the Pay-Less-Tax Man blog for Bottom Line. Ed is an associate professor in the MBA program at Fairleigh Dickinson University and teaches end-user applications in degrees. Art of Accounting is an ongoing series in which Ed shares autobiographical experiences with tips that he hopes his colleagues can adopt. Ed welcomes the practice mana

