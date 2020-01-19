According to Venables, the defense has made too many mistakes against the LSU's crime

advertisement

Brent Venables channeled his inner Dennis Green during his comments after the game late Monday night, telling reporters that nothing that had attacked the LSU surprised him.

They were about who he thought they were.

The late Green was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2006 when they were defeated by the Chicago Bears, and Green’s outbreak after the game made headlines when he shouted, “They were exactly what we thought !!”

Venables had no outburst, but he insisted that the LSU was as good as he saw it in the movie and that his defense wasn’t good enough to keep up – the LSU was 628 yards in total and 81 games played.

“They seemed to do that and they really did it on time. I thought the last drive just before half was a killer because we could have come from the field, ”said Venables. “It was 3rd and 19th and you have to get out of the field. We tried to bluff and dress up and we’re just not deep enough and they move behind us and go in and meet. And then they take us to another 3rd and 10th place and bring us to this jailbreak screen in the third quarter after having had a couple of good rides in a row.

“And then they take us to 3rd and 10th place at 53 and score a goal. These two touchdowns were the difference for me. You did plays all year round. They played competitive games tonight and they did them all year round. You are very good. They are very precise and force you to play with the same precision, and if you don’t, you have to pay for it. ”

In other words, too many mistakes against a major offense.

“There are many of them. You cannot make the mistakes we made and expect you to win. You just performed at a better level than we did. It’s plain and simple, ”he said.

Venables was asked if LSU personally looked better than the movie.

“I don’t know if they were better than we thought. They are about what we thought, ”he said. “We knew we had to come out and play well, and we didn’t. We have to play a little smarter and train them a little better. When you get on this stage, you cannot get out of here and play one of these games as a coach or player. You can’t expect to win. ‘

Clemson lost linebacker James Skalski through a targeted effort in the second half, but Venables said it didn’t affect the result.

“He is one of our leaders, a great player, but I’m not sure if this will affect the future,” said Venables. “Maybe a ride, but that’s about it. I thought after he ran out that we were still doing very well and we were fine. “

However, help is on the way. The Tigers have recruited several high-profile defensive players in the 2020 recruitment class, and several starters are returning to do another championship run next season.

“We have had great experiences in recent years and the guys we lost last year were incredible examples,” said Venables. “Hopefully these young players who are returning have paid attention and they have a blueprint of what it looks like. Hopefully we have a chance to achieve the kind of consistency we had, and leadership is the backbone for it. “

