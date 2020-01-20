advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-02 08: 01: 24.0

Clemson kept Ohio State at just seven points in the second half.

GLENDALE, AZ – After Clemson’s exciting victory over Ohio Street in the Fiesta Bowl, the media lined up in the Tiger locker room waiting to speak to the defense coordinator

Brent Venables. The media would have to wait.

advertisement

Venables took time for his players, laughed, celebrated and danced. Yes, dance. Venables was right in the middle of it, the greatest smile you have ever seen, and had the time of his life.

Clemson gave up 16 early points for Ohio St. and two long runs for Buckeye, the J.K. running back. The Dobbins kept the Buckeyes at only seven points the rest of the way. Clemson held Ohio St. up 23 points after the horse chestnuts led the nation by counting that season with 49 points per game.

Ohio St. only won 61 yards on 32 carry balls after the first quarter (1.9 average) and picked up quarterback Justin Fields twice (Fields threw only one intercept. The defense also brought Ohio St. three home runs without touchdowns from the red zone.

“We wanted to keep them out of the end zone and prevent them from making touchdowns,” said Venables. “I think we couldn’t have played any worse in the first half, but the reactions to the red zones were huge and at the end of the day the differences were in the game. We started to play a little bit better and got into a good grove in the second half. From the second half, they only scored a 4: 1 goal. We really answered. ”

It was just about adjustments.

“You’re playing against a championship team in Ohio, the best team we’ve played against all year. It’s the number one crime in the country,” said Venables. “Try to have a perspective, I have a lot that I didn’t like, part of it is me and part of it is their boys. They just played a little bit better. On this stage they will do some pieces and we had to do some Make adjustments. “

Venables said his players had a champion’s heart.

“Hold them on two touchdowns and they’ll average an average of fifty (points) per game. We have a champion’s heart, they showed that tonight. That way, you overcome countless mistakes,” Venables said.

“Again, you can prepare for the scouting reports and trends and game design and all of that, but you can’t prepare for the synergy, cohesion, love, respect, experience, and game,” said Venables ,

“Ultimately, you have to have something else, otherwise everyone will do it. Our boys think quite unusual that they will find a way.”

The game was over when Nolan Turner intercepted Fields’ pass in the end zone with only 37 seconds. Turner was previously hit for a similar piece due to a touchdown.

“He is, man,” Venables said. “He is a champion. He was like this all year round and really made very few mistakes. No surprise how he reacted. That is who he is. He is an intoxicating guy and he is a ball player. He probably did as well as anyone, if not better than most, all year round when he took his chances. It’s no surprise to see him play another great game against Virginia in the end zone. I am very grateful for him and proud of him. “

Next up? Joe Burrow and the soaring LSU offense.

“It is disgusting. It is sick. I don’t even want to talk about that now, ”Venables said of the LSU offense. “We are 14-0 and 29-0 and have five playoff appearances in a row. We have done so many great things. We have another great opportunity to play for it again. I would not have believed in my wildest dreams. I was quite skeptical about the year. You have to prove it and earn it. Our boys have always found a way. We have had many difficulties throughout the year and this group has responded every time. “

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

Clemson defeats Blue Devils for the first time in two decades

advertisement