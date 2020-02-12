Goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper # 35 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the third period of the NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Gila River Arena on November 27, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Ducks 4-3 in an overtime shootout (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

<noscript><iframe title="Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes Head Coach" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/rick-tocchet-arizona-coyotes-head-coach-1/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Arizona Coyotes’ star goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper was due to return on Monday after a lower body injury, but was injured again during the morning skating.

The team is not yet sure when to return, head coach Rick Tocchet said on Wednesday at Doug & Wolf of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

“I honestly don’t know. It’s obviously not the next few days, I’ll put it that way,” said Tocchet. “Is it two in a week? I don’t know.”

Nevertheless, Tocchet expressed a point of optimism: Kuemper does not have to start a rehab cycle for a new injury.

“It’s not like he’s starting from the beginning,” said Tocchet. “So that’s the positive news. We’ll see how it responds. He’s probably not going to be on the ice for four or five days, and then we’ll go from there.”

The coyotes need him back. They have only had two wins in the last 10 games, and four of their next five games will meet teams that are currently in the playoffs.

Kuemper was a front runner in the Vezina Trophy before suffering the injury on December 19. He has a safe percentage of 0.929 and his goals against the average are 2.17.

The fighting is not only due to Kuemper being outside. Arizona was sluggish last month. The coyotes have tried to find consistency on both sides of the ice, and Antti Raanta and Adin Hill fill the goalkeeper adequately.

Tocchet believes the team has played better since returning from the All Star break, especially at home, and believes the March schedule will be easier.

But getting Kuemper back sooner than later would be a blessing.

“You can’t really think about it,” Tocchet said. “Darcy is our best player, we all know that and we have to pick him up.”

Follow @Logan_Newsman