More than 100 people will lose their jobs after Imperial Tobacco has confirmed that the Lower Hutt plant will be closed.

On Thursday, E tū received confirmation that the imperial tobacco factory in Petone would close.

E tū organizer Damon Rongotaua said the closure of the 100-year-old factory was due to several factors.

“The health policy to reduce smoking, including higher excise duties, has caused sales and overcapacity to decrease both here and in Australia, where some of the product is sold,” said Rongotaua.

“The facility will also take up to $ 4 million to bring it up to date. You have two virtually new facilities overseas, and that is where this work will take place.”

The 82 workers represented by the union would likely receive high payouts, especially those who had worked in the factory for decades.

But people who hadn’t worked long in the factory would be hit hard.

The factory would be shut down gradually and the plant would be shut down by the end of the year, according to a union organizer.

Around 122 jobs have been lost, he said.

Even though some employees had expected the closure, it was still a sad day for them, he said.

“It’s actually a sad day for the whole Hutt Valley. It will leave a huge hole in the community and the economy.

“I know it’s not the retail product of choice, but despite the bad press, it has helped many people buy houses and keep communities running.”

Imperial Tobacco previously said the move was due to a global review of factory prints by the parent company, Imperial Brands.

However, the company is also moving in the direction of “smoke-free” products such as e-cigarettes.

Imperial Tobacco’s spokeswoman, Louise Evans McDonald, previously told Stuff that Imperial had owned the factory since the late 1990s, but that the site itself had been used to manufacture tobacco products since 1919, initially under the name WD & HO Wills.

Imperial’s products remain on the market, but are imported from overseas.

The Petone factory mainly supplies Imperial Tobacco products to the Australian Asian market and is the company’s only factory in New Zealand or Australia.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said he received a call from Imperial Tobacco on Thursday confirming the factory would be closed.

The Hutt City Council would work with Imperial Tobacco and the Ministry of Social Development to help workers find other jobs.