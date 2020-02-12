According to an extensive new survey published in Bioscience magazine, there is a risk that the light from firefly beetles will dim. These insects, known for the bioluminescent glow of their bodies during courtship, are now exposed to many dangers, particularly the destruction of their natural habitat and exposure to pesticides, artificial light, and tourists.

There are more than 2,000 species of firefly beetles, also known as fireflies or lightning bugs, not all of which can fly. There are eight different habitats in Israel. The light they produce is the result of a chemical process that oxidizes a compound called luciferin in their bodies.

The light from fireflies as seen on a tree in Thailand AFP

A large team of researchers found that habitat changes due to crops – and the simultaneous use of insecticides – or due to construction work are the main threat to fireflies. In many cases, the vegetation on which the fireflies depend has been completely eradicated by the construction. An example of this is the unusual environment in Saitama, Japan, north of Tokyo.

This region, where traditional agriculture was once practiced and where a large variety of plants once flourished, has been neglected in recent years and has become unsuitable for some firefly species. In Malaysia, for example, one species completely disappeared after the riverside mangrove habitat was destroyed to make way for agriculture. In forests along the Brazilian Atlantic coast, logging has severely affected the firefly-friendly environment.

Related articles

Another serious danger to these insects is artificial light, which is emitted both directly and more diffusely and affects large areas. Such lighting confuses fireflies and interferes with their communication and reproductive ability. Some species communicate by sending flashes of light, and the new study mentions a decrease in this activity, especially in natural areas that border urban areas.

The third major threat to the world’s fireflies is tourism. An estimated 200,000 people worldwide travel to places known for their firefly activity each year, especially in places where a large number of them light up practically at the same time, creating a very impressive visual effect.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The presence of tourists in some of these places, the researchers warn, could disrupt the mating habits of the creatures.

The Firefly Survey was led by Sara M. Lewis of Tufts University and carried out by a group of scientists from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature based on the knowledge of dozens of experts around the world. The scientists emphasize that the data are only partially available and that further studies are needed to get a better picture of the situation of the world’s firefly population.

According to Ittai Renan, who teaches at the Zoological Faculty of Tel Aviv University and heads Israel’s National Ecosystem Assessment Program, the number of fireflies in Israel is also declining. A Renan student, Ella Fishman, recently started a study to identify the factors that threaten local species. To this end, it is planned to persuade the public to report on their observations.

Professors Tamar Dayan from TAU and Salit Kark from the University of Queensland, Australia, are also involved in overseeing the new research.