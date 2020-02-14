WASHINGTON (CNN) – Almost 10 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a study suggests that “invisible and toxic oil” has made the oil spill much worse than some experts have estimated.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed Science Advances Journal on Wednesday, says satellites in large areas of the Gulf of Mexico have failed to fully detect oil.

The 2010 oil spill, considered one of the worst environmental disasters in US history, was blown up by an explosion on BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil rig, Transocean Ltd. triggered, killing eleven workers on board and releasing about 168 million gallons of oil in the Gulf of Mexico.

Claire Paris-Limouzy, a professor of ocean science at the Rosenstiel School at the University of Miami and co-author of the study, told CNN that the spill was approximately 30% larger than estimated. According to the study, it reached the Texas coast, the Florida Keys, the Tampa coast and parts of the east coast of Florida.

At some point, 88,522 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico were blocked from fishing because of the spill, according to a federal report on oil pollution.

A spokesman for BP declined to comment on the results of the study. As Transocean Ltd. was reached by CNN on Wednesday, he forwarded all comments to BP.

Paris-Limouzy and her colleagues used three-dimensional computer simulations to track the oil. She explained that the discrepancy between her results and previous estimates was due to lower oil concentrations, which are often invisible to satellite images.

“When the oil comes to the surface, it comes as a thick layer that you can easily see with a satellite,” she said.

“You can actually smell it, but you can’t see it,” added Paris-Limouzy, referring to the smaller oil droplets.

Paris-Limouzy hopes that her research will raise awareness of the potential extent of oil spills and shows that satellite images are insufficient to analyze such events.

“Satellite images are great, but it’s not enough to fully understand oil spills,” she said.

