According to the Sheriff of Harris County, the child was hit by a vehicle that drove out of the driveway

A girl who is believed to be about 3 years old was hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning that drove out of a driveway in the Cypress area.

The sheriff tweeted that MPs responded to the crash in block 18300 of East Laura Shore, saying that a resident who pulled out of the driveway hit the child.

The Pct 5 and @HCSOTexas units respond to a pedestrian car accident at 18300 blocks from East Laura Shore. Preliminary information: A resident drove out of the driveway and hit a female child (approx. 3 years). Child was transported by EMS, unknown condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6vYdJ5nycs

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2020

The girl was taken to the hospital. The sheriff said her condition was unknown.

This is an evolving story.

