According to the NGO, two Palestinians have been hospitalized after the attack by settlers from the West Bank - Palestinians

According to the non-governmental organization Yesh Din, two Palestinian residents of the West Bank village of As-Sawiya were attacked by Jewish settlers on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized in Nablus for their injuries.

The father and son worked on their farmland when they were attacked with stones and an iron bar by a group from the direction of the Jewish settlement of Rehelim, the left-wing NGO Haaretz said.

Rahsaan Douglas, who follows the activities of the settlers in the northern West Bank, told Haaretz that the two victims were a 60-year-old man and his son, who was in his 20s. They had gone to the fields, as had many other Palestinian residents in the village, because the weather conditions had improved.

Douglas said another family had been attacked on Friday when they wanted to enjoy the nature near their village. “As the world worries about Trump’s declarations and government responses, the situation on the ground is deteriorating and the aggression and antagonism of the settlers is increasing.”

Also on Saturday, a group of settlers came to the northern neighborhood of the Palestinian village of Burin near Nablus. According to Yesh Din, the settlers threw stones at Palestinian residents who eventually hurled stones. A Palestinian present added that the settlers had stolen a hoe and a pair of shoes from a nearby construction site.

Soldiers arrived at the scene and no one was arrested.

