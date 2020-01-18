According to the Met Office, it could snow later this month, and ice-cold fog is also plaguing the northwest

advertisement

So far it has been a relatively mild and wet winter, only here and there it snapped a bit cold.

According to the Met Office, the weather is likely to get colder next week and the arctic explosion will begin to take hold tonight when the frost returns.

According to the meteorologists of the Met Office, there will be “widespread sharp frost and some frozen nebulae in the west” on Saturday.

Sunday will be “cold but dry with lots of sunshine, even though the frozen fog in the north west of England is only slowly dissolving,” he warned.

It will be “windy and cloudy in the far north with a few showers”.

In the meantime, according to the British long-term weather forecast published by the Met Office, some snow is possible for the north later this month.

It says: “After a frosty start on Wednesday (January 22nd), most places are expected to be cloudy but mostly dry with light winds.

“It is possible that it rains occasionally, which continues in Northern Scotland for longer.

“If we look further into the week, the south will be dry and cloudy with light winds, while the north could be wetter and windier at times.

A typical winter scene

(Image: Getty Images)

“Later in this period, some rain can spread further south-east across the UK, although the unexplained weather is likely to remain in the north and northwest, where some mountain snow is possible.

“Further southeastern dry periods will be accompanied by the best brightness, along with the greatest risk of fog and frost.

“Temperatures will generally be almost average, though sometimes a little lower in the north.”

Public Health England issued a separate cold weather warning from 6 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday, January 19) to Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m. because of the “high probability” that it will be in the Midlands, the East of England and the South gets cold.

Dr. Owen Landeg, Principal Environmental Public Health Scientist at Public Health England, said: “Pay attention to those who need help to stay warm, make sure that they wear lots of thin layers and have everything they need.

“Older people and people with heart and lung problems run the risk of getting sick in cold weather.”

He added that changes in the body below 18 degrees increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and breast infection.

