The IMF announced that Sri Lanka’s economy is gradually recovering after the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in 2019, and GDP growth is forecast to be 3.7 percent by 2020.

An IMF staff mission in Sri Lanka announced an end to the mission and estimated real GDP growth at 2.6% in 2019, but expected GDP to recover by 3.7% in 2020 while inflation continued at around 4% , Colombo Page reported 5 percent.

However, it was also noted that Sri Lanka had significantly missed the IMF’s targets for its fund facility in 2019.

An IMF team made a ten-day visit to Colombo from January 29 to February 7 to meet the new government and discuss its political goals.

The deterioration in target achievement is due to the newly introduced tax cuts.

The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa introduced extensive tax cuts in mid-November in order to provide economic relief in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections in late April.

Rajapaksa expects parliamentary support for two-thirds or 150 seats in the 225-member assembly to introduce constitutional reform aimed more at abolishing the 19th amendment, which has restricted the President’s powers.

The opposition argued in parliament this week that government tax breaks would result in an annual loss of revenue of between 500 and 600 billion rupees, which is 25% of annual state income and about 3 to 4 percent of GDP.

The primary deficit could widen to 1.9% of GDP in 2020 due to newly introduced tax cuts and tax exemptions, the IMF said.

According to IMF estimates, Sri Lanka’s international net reserves declined by around $ 100 million by the end of December.

The team found that, given the medium-term debt sustainability risks and large refinancing needs, renewed fiscal consolidation efforts will be crucial for macroeconomic stability.

The mission concluded that ambitious structural and institutional reforms are needed to anchor policy priorities, strengthen competitiveness and promote inclusive growth in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is on a four-day state visit to India, during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership on a number of key areas such as trade, defense and maritime security cooperation.

The visit is Rajapaksa senior’s first trip abroad since his brother Gotabaya was elected president in November.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.