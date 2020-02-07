Advertisement

According to the Houston police, the man was hit and killed on a mobility scooter by a driver in Bellaire

According to the Houston Police Department, a man driving a mobility scooter was hit and killed by a pickup driver in the Bellaire area on Thursday evening.

The man was beaten at around 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Bellaire and pronounced dead in a hospital. He had driven the scooter on a side street when the driver got off the street, the authorities said.

The driver appeared to be driving at high speed when he hit a bus stop and then hit the scooter driver, the authorities said. The driver showed first signs of poisoning before being taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, said Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County Attorney General.

“We are 24 hours away from three people who lose their lives – one of them is a three-month-old baby – because they are intoxicated, and it looks like we already have another one,” Teare said, referring to the tragedy Crash Wednesday in Antoine and North Sam Houston Parkway. “It never ends.”

