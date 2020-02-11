Uncertainty in global trade policy has eased, but policymakers have to wait to see if it has dampened enough to promote global industry, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said Tuesday.

Trade uncertainty subsided when the US and China signed a trade agreement. Congress approved the new NAFTA or the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico and Canada and the United Kingdom approved a plan to leave the European Union, Bullard said in a speech to the St. Louis CFA company.

“Let us wait and see” whether the new environment will boost corporate investment, Bullard said.

Another question for the economy is whether the coronavirus outbreak, which is reported to have taken place in Wuhan, China, can be contained.

Experience with previous virus outbreaks suggests that the impact on US interest rates is noticeable and will continue until the outbreak is clearly contained, Bullard said.

A third question is whether Bullard’s interest-rate sensitive sectors will respond to the three-quarter point rate cut last year that raised key interest rates to between 1.50% and 1.75%.

Overall, according to Bullard, there is still a “reasonable chance” that the US economy will land smoothly.

A soft landing is when the economy slows down to its trend growth rate without collapsing.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that the Fed was “closely monitoring” the emergence of China’s infectious disease Covid-19, which infected around 43,000 people and claimed more than 1,018 lives, according to the World Health Organization.

