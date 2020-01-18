advertisement

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) – A woman from the Houston area has no idea that her 8-year-old cat Sophie was accidentally euthanized at Suburbia North Animal Hospital in the spring.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see that expression on her face and I just can’t get it out of my head,” said Michelle Olson.

Olson and her husband had just picked up Sophie after being called for a routine checkup and rabies vaccination when she received a call from the hospital.

advertisement

“It was the doctor who called and said, ‘Please bring Sophie back here right away, we gave her the euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine,'” Olson recalled.

They quickly brought Sophie back to the vet.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and held her, speaking to her because I knew this would be the last thing she would remember. I knew that she would not be returning at this point. I only. ” knew it, “Olson recalled.” She pretty much died in my arms. “

Olson says the vets did everything they could to save Sophie, but it was too late.

“They are very sorry, that’s all they can really say,” said Olson. “It was an accident, I understand, but it was an accident that should never have happened.”

When ABC13 contacted the veterinary clinic, they admitted that the incident had occurred but, on the advice of their legal counsel, said they could not comment.

“My main concern is not to beat them up at all, just to make them aware of the public, to be vigilant, to ask questions that you didn’t think you would need to ask your vet so that nobody else would,” warned Olson.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.

CONNECTED:

Dog found face shot in Richmond Park: Deputy Constables

The woman’s dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement