Advertisement

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=grand-canyon-education%2Cstock-activity%2Cstock-broking%2Ccompanies%2Cuniversity%2Cstocks%2Cgrand-canyon-university%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Farizona-education&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

No. 66: Grand Canyon Education Inc. | Operates the Grand Canyon University | 2019 employees: 2,800 | 2018 employees: 3,862 | Property: Public | Head office: Phoenix | www.gcu.edu (Photo: Michael Chow / The Republic)

Phoenix Canyon-based Grand Canyon Education’s share price has lost more than 10% in value since an investment firm released a critical report on the company late last month alleging securities fraud.

Advertisement

Grand Canyon Education – one of the most valuable companies headquartered in Arizona and a former mother of Grand Canyon University – rejected some of the report’s criticisms that it described as “inaccurate and misleading”.

Citron Research’s report, whose founder plans to benefit from Grand Canyon Education’s weakness in stocks, cited a decision by the U.S. Department of Education in early November as one of several “red flags” for Phoenix.

Grand Canyon Education sold Grand Canyon University to a nonprofit group in mid-2018, but remains connected to it. The department declined an application to convert Grand Canyon University to a nonprofit status and concluded that the former parent company and its shareholders are still “the primary beneficiaries” of the university’s operations. The department described the university as the company’s “captive client”. The decision means that the university cannot apply as a nonprofit.

“A nonprofit organization would have given (the university) more credibility,” said Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research, in an interview. There is a “stigma” associated with for-profit universities, he added.

Regardless, the Grand Canyon University tax exemption status previously granted by the Internal Revenue Service was not affected.

exchange reaction

Grand Canyon Education stock closed around $ 77 per share on February 4, compared to $ 93 just before the Citron report came out on January 28. It recovered somewhat on February 5 and closed around $ 82.50. The Phoenix-based company is one of the roughly a dozen or so most valuable companies headquartered in Arizona with a capitalization or market value of almost $ 4 billion.

In its report, Citron stated that the former parent company is using the university to manipulate revenue in violation of federal law and to cover up the headwind associated with profit in providing online education.

“They use the private university to cancel expenditures and liabilities, while generating disproportionate income at inflated prices,” the report said. The Citron report also confirms that the company and the university continue to be closely intertwined.

In response to Citron’s allegations, Grand Canyon Education said the university was financially sound, not a self-owned subsidiary, and had increased its assets by nearly $ 388 million in the past twelve months. Statement numbers “would be even stronger” if all results were consolidated or combined.

Citron also criticized what it considers to be an improper overlap between the board members of Grand Canyon Education and Grand Canyon University. In its counter-argument, the university described the former as “an independent institution with an independent, fiduciary board”. The letter from the Ministry of Education also highlighted “contradictory loyalties” among executives for both the company and the university.

Left confirmed that he had closed out Grand Canyon Education shares without revealing the number of shares.

In the case of short sales, a person with a negative view of a company borrows part of the company’s shares from a broker and now sells them to determine to what extent they hold a high price in relation to the settlement location of the share. If the stocks actually fall, the short seller can later buy the stock at a lower price, repay the broker loan, and close out the position at a profit.

It is the opposite of the normal transaction, where investors buy now and sell later at what they hope for a higher price. With short sales, investors sell now and hopefully buy later at a lower price.

Enron allegedly in parallel

The Citron report drew a parallel between Grand Canyon Education and Enron Corp., the Houston-based energy company, that collapsed almost two decades ago due to allegations of fraud.

Like Enron, Grand Canyon University uses a company-owned subsidiary, the university, which does not report its own certified degrees and is therefore able to hide debts and other financial details, as Citron stated in its report.

“This does not mean that the core business (the university) is fraudulent, but rather that the financial information they report to Wall Street is fraudulent,” the Citron report said.

Citron accused the company of reducing the university’s revenue by 60%, not just for online tuition, while allocating almost all of the university’s expenses. The agreement is fraudulent because “the cost allocation and revenue recognition are incorrect,” Citron’s report said.

Citron also claimed that Grand Canyon Education could cover up this agreement by lending to the university through private loans and other means.

According to Citron, the profit margins, which Grand Canyon claims are significantly higher than those of its competitors in the profit-making education industry, are another indication that Grand Canyon stock is “overvalued”.

However, with various rebuttals, Grand Canyon Education pointed out that it offers the university services such as certificate evaluation, grant processing, accounting, and human resources that justify the revenue sharing agreement.

The company has not released any research by the Federal Securities and Exchange Commission and has indicated that audited financial reports are available to the university on a website operated by the Federal Audit Clearinghouse.

Reach the reporter at [email protected] or 602-444-8616.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-education/2020/02/05/grand-canyon-education-stock-price-drops-after-citron-research – report / 4625233002 /

Advertisement