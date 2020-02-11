Wells Fargo

Jay Bryson, Acting Chief Economist, Wells Fargo

What the US economy lacks in drama is more than made up for as it moves into a record year of 12th year with steady, if unspectacular, growth.

“The economy is growing pretty well,” said economist Jay Bryson, who won the Forecaster of the Month competition in January. “The expansion offers more scope.”

Note that he doesn’t say this is the best economy since slicing bread. He also doesn’t think it’s ready for the scrap heap. The economy is fine.

While it will slow down somewhat as you get older, there is no sign of a recession, said Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo Economics Group.

No major imbalances

“The way you get recessions is an exogenous shock (which is impossible to predict) or major economic imbalances,” he said. Fortunately, the nature of the imbalances that the past two recessions have caused (in technology stocks and real estate) is not apparent, at least “nothing that would trigger a recession in the next 12 months.”

The currently most likely candidate for exogenous shocks is coronavirus, which has caused more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 (the respiratory disease caused by the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus) in China.

Bryson does not expect the impact on the US economy to be material. At the moment it doesn’t look like we have 100,000 dead here.

He assumes that the epidemic will mainly occur in China and that China’s self-quarantine will not last for the past few months. If China’s factories remain closed for longer, the disruption will affect U.S. companies that rely on the supply chain that winds through China.

2.1% growth

For 2020, he calls for growth of around 2.1%, a constant unemployment rate, an inflation rate of 2% and average employment growth of around 135,000 per month. This is not too shabby.

Most likely, the Federal Reserve will maintain key rates this year (70% chance). He estimates the probability of a rate cut to 25%. “There is a very high bar for rate hikes,” said Bryson.

Bryson said Wells Fargo’s forecasts are teamwork. Azhar Iqbal is the econometrician who operates the basic models. Leading economists Mark Vitner, Sam Bullard, Tim Quinlan and Sarah House play a key role in optimizing forecasts. “There’s a lot of art in that,” said Bryson.

Wells Fargo Forecast Number of Employees * ISM Manufacturing Index 48.8% 47.2% Non-Agricultural Workers 150,000 145,000 Balance of Trade Deficit – $ 43.3 billion – $ 43.1 billion Retail Sales 0.3% 0.3% industrial production -0.3% -0.3% consumer price index 0.2% 0.2% start of construction 1.392 million 1.608 million orders for durable goods 0.9% 2.4% consumer confidence index 129.8 131 , 6 New home sales 745,000 694,000 GDP 2.3% 2.1% * Subject to change

At the January competition, the Bryson team out of 45 forecasting teams had the most accurate predictions for four of the 11 indicators we recorded: retail sales, consumer price index, industrial production, and trade deficit. They were among the 10 most accurate in four other forecasts: consumer confidence index, non-farmer payslips, housing starts, and durable goods orders.

The second place finishers in January were Andrew Hollenhorst from Citigroup, Mike Thomas from Met Capital, Peter Morici from the University of Maryland, and Brian Wesbury and Bob Stein from First Trust Advisors.

The MarketWatch median consensus published in our economic calendar includes the forecasts of the 15 forecasters who scored the most points in our competition in the past 12 months, as well as the forecast of the youngest winner of the monthly competition.

The forecasters in our survey are: Jim O’Sullivan from TD Securities, Christophe Barraud from Market Securities, Ryan Sweet from Moody’s Analytics, Andrew Hollenhorst from Citigroup, Seth Carpenter’s Team from UBS, Ian Shepherdson from Pantheon Macro, Richard Moody from Regions Financial, Stephen Stanley from Amherst Pierpont Securities, Lou Crandall from Wrightson ICAP, Michelle Girards Team from NatWest Markets, Jan Hatzius Team from Goldman Sachs, Chris Low from FHN Financial, Lewis Alexanders Team from Nomura Securities, Michelle Meyers Team from Bank of America, Peter Morici the University of Maryland and Jay Bryson’s team in Wells Fargo.