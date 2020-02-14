A recent survey by the Pew Research Center showed that the percentage of Hispanics in America has increased. Data from surveys conducted between 2018 and 2019 suggest that the increase in “nones” in America is the key driver of this demographic change.

On average, Americans are less religious than in the past few decades. In 2007, approximately 78% of Americans identified as Christians, but by 2019 their number had dropped to 65%. Over the same period, those who called themselves “nones” rose by 10%.

Pew found that the number of Hispanic Catholic Americans fell significantly from 57% to 47% between 2009 and 2019, with the number of Hispanic “nones” increasing by 8%. Another study by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found, however, that the falling percentage of Catholics across the board has led to a shift in national religious demographics.

PRRI notes that the Catholic Church has been predominantly white for the past 25 years, reaching 87% of all American Catholics at its peak. In 2017, however, that number had dropped to 55%, with Hispanics accounting for 36% of the national Catholic presence.

The differences in the ethnic and racial makeup of American generations suggest that this trend will only increase in the coming years. Today, less than 36% of Catholics under the age of 30 are white, while 52% of the same group are of Spanish descent. At the other end of the spectrum, whites make up 76% of the older Catholic population (65 years or older), while Hispanics make up 17% of that number.

These data suggest that the population of white Catholics may continue to decline over the next decade as the older, more religious generations die. In the meantime, Hispanics are ready to increase their numbers as PRRI found that they have children under the age of 18 twice as likely and that they also have a large family. It has also been found that Hispanic Catholics are more likely to convey religious beliefs to their children.

There are many researchers who continue to follow the rising trend of “nones” in America, which has not yet reached an obvious climax. As more and more young white Catholics consider themselves “non-Catholics”, it is possible that the percentage of Hispanic Catholics in America will take the lead in the next ten years.