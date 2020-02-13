The novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is also found in saliva, according to a study in 12 patients who were admitted to hospitals with an infection confirmed in the laboratory. The virus was detected in the saliva of 11 patients out of the 12 patients. In one patient, the virus continued to deliver saliva up to 11 days after hospitalization.

The study, carried out by researchers in Hong Kong and published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, showed the potential of using saliva as a non-invasive sample to confirm infection and monitor viral load during hospitalization.

“The use of saliva is preferred over nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal specimens, as this would reduce patient discomfort and reduce health risks to health care personnel with repeated sampling,” the authors write.

The virus taken from the patient was also cultivated in the laboratory. Three virus cultures tested positive for the virus, while two tested negative. This confirms that saliva contains the novel living virus SARS-CoV-2.

Virus spreads through saliva

The presence of live virus in saliva, as confirmed by positive culture, indicates that this body fluid can allow the virus to spread. In addition to direct or indirect contact, the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be transmitted via droplets.

“Saliva can be released by coughing, and breath droplets containing influenza viruses can also be found with normal breathing. Therefore, the SARS-CoV-2 virus can also be transmitted directly or indirectly via saliva in patients without cough or other respiratory symptoms, ”the authors warn.

The saliva samples can contain not only saliva secreted by the salivary glands, but also “secretions coming down from the nasopharynx or the lungs about the effects of cilia lining the respiratory tract”. You still need to examine the source of the virus in the saliva samples.

Doctors collected saliva samples from six patients daily. The amount of virus in the saliva – known as viral load – was highest in five patients in the earliest available samples. In one patient, the viral load on the day after hospitalization was higher than on the day of hospitalization.

“Our experience with SARS in 2003 showed that the viral load often peaked on day 10 after the onset of symptoms. Therefore, early detection and isolation of cases was of strategic importance for infection control, ”they write.