According to Streeter, Phommachanh brings talent and character to Tigers

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-20

Phommachanh has seen action in three games this season.

Taisun Phommachanh is in Clemson for a reason and has the chance to secure a starting place.

With the departure of backup quarterback Chase Brice, Phommachanh will be in second place behind starter Trevor Lawrence and ahead of newcomer D.J. go into spring training. Uiagalelei. Sitting between two 5-star teams that are seen as the present and the future may be viewed as a precarious situation, but quarterback coach Brandon Streeter says Taisun deserves his chance.

“I was really impressed by Taisun. He is in a difficult position, ”Streeter told TigerNet. “As a small child, you come from a high school where you were the guy, and now you don’t get a lot of repetitions, especially in the fall because we have Trevor and Chase and try to get them ready. And Taisun did an incredible job of staying engaged. I only spoke to him every week about always finding something that was better. If, apart from our drilling work, you don’t throw a lot, after training you will find something to work on. And he did that. He worked hard. “

Phommachanh appeared in three games this season and carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 56 meters and an interception. Despite the lack of playing time and repetitions in practice, Streeter urged his newcomer to take every opportunity to learn.

“When he stood there watching the other guys, he learned from them. It was nice to see. Obviously I would step back with him and ask him questions all the time, ”said Streeter. “And he knew her. It was very, very nice to see that. And then his improvement from last year’s spring ball to his current position – a huge improvement. I am very happy with where he is. Obviously a double threat. He can run. He’s put on 25 pounds, so I’m very excited about his future and where his mind is and where he is. I am very impressed.”

Streeter said the three games made Phommachanh an invaluable experience.

“It was very important for a young child who came from a small school. It was important to put pressure on him even when it was the end of the games, ”said Streeter. “It was a very big deal for him to have this experience. It was a tremendous experience for him to get in there and feel what it was like to be hit by a college player. “

Phommachanh will have an opportunity to do so in the spring, and Streeter has ordered him to control what he can control.

“Absolutely. It depends to control what you can control. It depends,” said Streeter. “I will continue to talk to him about it and help him understand that he is here for a reason a lot of talent and character and so much stuff in the quarterback room and in our team. The worst thing that can happen is that he is worried about others. If he is worried about others it will not go well but if he does keep working on yourself and trust the process and that it deserves it every day, then it will work. He will be a special player for us. There are so many unknowns when you worry about others. what you can control, and that’s exactly what he’s been doing. ”

