According to Shin Bet chief, over 560 attacks on Israelis were foiled in 2019 - Israel news

The Israeli security service Shin Bet thwarted over 560 terrorist attacks in 2019 alone, the head of the organization said on Monday.

The attacks that had been prevented included ten suicide bombings, four attempts to kidnap and over 300 shooting attacks, as Nadav Argaman noted.

Argaman spoke at a ceremony to present the Prime Minister’s prize for intelligence services. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the event, told the Shin Bet activists present that “hundreds of Israelis were saved thanks to your actions.”

Six operations were recognized for their breakthrough successes, and Shin Bet employees involved in leading these missions received certificates of approval.

Argaman said that “the past year has had security challenges in all of the areas in which we operate” and that hundreds of attacks have been thwarted by the “investment, determination, persistence, professionalism, and creativity” of Shin Bet employees.

Argaman’s revelations about the compromised attacks stem from security incidents in Jerusalem and the West Bank. At the weekend, a 22-year-old Israeli man was moderately injured in an alleged stab attack on the outskirts of Hebron in the West Bank. A 17-year-old Palestinian suspect was arrested on site by security forces.

A Palestinian woman was arrested the previous Saturday after stabbing border police near Jerusalem’s Damascus gate with a knife. The two incidents occurred after clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinian believers outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The police said their troops intervened and dissolved an assembly with “nationalist slogans and violations of public order.”

