When Seamus Moynihan received the Kerry captain in 2000, David Clifford was only months old when East Kerry won the county championship.

APPROVAL DOCUMENT: Seamus Moynihan before the Electric Ireland Higher Education Féile Weekend. Picture: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

A few decades later, the couple were able to share stories about the feeling of having their armband thrown as a result of their success with the regional team.

For Moynihan, nicknamed The Pony, it was not his first rodeo since he had the honor in 1998 under similar circumstances, although he was successful as captain of an All-Ireland winning team on his second assignment as captain in 2000.

He was just before his 27th birthday, much older and more experienced than Clifford, who only recently turned 21. Not that the Glenflesk man sees this as a particular obstacle to Clifford, with whom he has built a relationship over the years. He notes that the fossa phenomenon is “21 on 31”, as most observers seem to believe.

“I assume David is the exception to the rule because he’s very young, but he’ll just take it, that’s the guy he is,” said Moynihan.

“Fortunately, this year you have a very good David who will be one of the first names on the team sheet every day you go out. He will not look over his shoulder and that gives him confidence and he also brings fantastic football on the table. “

What sets Moynihan apart from other Clifford commentators apart from their joint performance is that he actually managed him for a few different teams.

“I have with Fossa,” said Moynihan. “I also trained him with the East Kerry minors and we won two with them. But at club level I didn’t really train David because he wasn’t there! He came for the interludes and stuff like that, it’s nothing against David, it’s just because you obviously are training with your county, and when he got the opportunity to train with the club, he was training, of course.

“He is a very good guy. To be fair, his brother Paudie has been wearing Fossa for a few years now and is a fantastic player. I am pleased that he had the opportunity to work with Kerry even though he was injured. Too bad that he’s going to play a few games in the National League. Hopefully he’ll come back. “

When asked if he can remember moments of youth magic for the Clifford highlights, Moynihan returns to the final of the Hogan Cup 2016 at Croke Park, number 11, which won 2: 5 for the winner St. Brendans that day Killarney met.

“It was the first time I saw David in Sem,” said Moynihan. “He scored a miracle goal that day and only activated it for 15 minutes. He and Dara Moynihan were exceptional that day, but David had something special, he looked faster with the ball than without and he scored a great goal. He was a great talent from the start, a brilliant football player, just one of those all-rounders. At club level, he was incredible. “

Clifford is the captain of a Kerry team that made an All-Ireland final last year.

In the case of Moynihan in 2000, Kerry was beaten by six points in the Munster final of the previous year, but he celebrated the ultimate success as a skipper.

He added two more All-Ireland in 2004 and 2006. When Kerry faced Tyrone in the 2000s, the Red Hands won the famous semi-final in 2003. Pat Spillane’s puke’s day.

“You made hay,” Moynihan shrugged before Kerry drove to Omagh tomorrow.

“The 2005 final could have been two-way, 2003 was terrible. I didn’t get involved in 2008. I thought Kerry was in a bad position considering the team (2008).

“It was just about the two towers that shot a bad ball. Look, Tyrone had an exceptional team. You won and deserved to win the three days. End to be fair. “