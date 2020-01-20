According to Samsung, $ 500 million can be invested to set up a display factory in India

advertisement

South Korean flat screen maker Samsung Display is planning to set up a factory in India with an investment of $ 500 million because parent company Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd wants to expand smartphone production there, according to a legal file.

The move would be a blessing for India, competing with nearby rivals, such as Vietnam, to attract global smartphone companies under the director of “Make in India.”

According to the plan, Samsung Electronics will provide £ 35 billion ($ 492.31 million) in loans and transfer a plot of land in Noida for £ 920 million to the display unit, Samsung India Electronics Private Ltd said in a January 3 application.

Samsung Electronics started making smartphones in Noida in 2018 on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi. Last year it stopped production in China, where it faced competition from domestic rivals.

The new display factory helps Samsung Electronics secure local stocks of one of the most expensive smartphone components at a time when the South Korean company is also struggling to ward off competition from Chinese rivals in India.

Samsung has not disclosed further details by Reuters. Samsung India did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Samsung, the second largest smartphone supplier in India after Xiaomi Corp in China, saw its market share fall to 20% in the third quarter, from 25% three months earlier, data from researcher Counterpoint showed.

Smaller Chinese rivals Vivo and Realme increased their market share, one of the fastest growing in the world.

