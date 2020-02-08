Author: Sat, 2020-02-08 16:22

DUBAI: Just a few months after the “Friends” 25th anniversary, rumors are circulating that the cast will come together for an unwritten reunion special that will help launch the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max.

According to the deadline, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry are in the final stages of talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV to shoot a one-hour special.

Under the terms discussed, each of Friends’ six stars will receive between $ 2.25 million and $ 2.5 million for the show, an unnamed source told the Wall Street Journal.

“Friends” ran from 1994 to 2004 and has been very popular on Netflix in recent years. The streaming giant had streaming rights for the show until the end of 2019. When WarnerMedia asked for rights to stream the show on HBO Max.

