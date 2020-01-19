According to police, the Northeast Harris County's stepfather shoots a stepson in self-defense

advertisement

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a domestic shootout in northeast Harris County.

MPs responded to the 800 block on Isetta Lane near Sweeney Road after a man allegedly was shot by his stepfather in a dispute.

The police believe the shootout could have been an act of self-defense.

advertisement

An elderly couple lives at home with their stepson.

Family members tell the police that the 38-year-old stepson may have used violence against her in the past.

Things continued to escalate on Saturday night, and the police said the older stepfather pulled a gun and shot his stepson once.

Authorities say he was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital. He was operated on and is said to survive.

His parents work with investigators.

This case is ultimately referred to the grand jury, where the indictment is decided.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement