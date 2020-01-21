According to police, a Missouri boy died of autism who was deliberately set on fire

advertisement

FLORISSANT, Missouri – A Missouri teenager with autism has died from injuries sustained in an intentionally caused house fire, officials said.

Bobby Copass is accused of causing the fire that killed 15-year-old Dustin Baggett on Friday.

“It just feels so wrong. It feels like it’s not even real,” Dustin’s classmate Nichole Graham told KMOV.

advertisement

After the tragedy, members of the congregation gathered in front of the house to remember the youth.

“We all somehow got him to know that he needs our love,” said Baggetts friend Nicole Bray.

Police at the scene said Copass lit the fire in the basement. He is currently charged with first degree arson. However, after Baggett’s death, the police will file charges.

advertisement