According to police, 1 was killed and 5 injured in downtown Seattle

advertisement

SEATTLE, Washington. – One person died after six people were shot dead in downtown Seattle on Wednesday evening.

Police say the suspect has fled and the police have been looking for him.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officials were investigating a shootout near a high-traffic area in downtown, and that paramedics and detectives were responding to the scene.

advertisement

It is the third shoot in downtown Seattle in two days.

Officers investigate shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled and the police are looking for him. Officers and paramedics provide first aid to the injured. Further information follows.

– Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

advertisement