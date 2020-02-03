Advertisement

The award ceremony season basically consists of a four-month festival of outstanding talent, great film and television that keeps you up to date. but it’s also a chance to see an abundance of dazzling red carpets, and like that Golden Globes and the Grammys In front of them, the BAFTAs have a high standard to experience breathtaking moments on the red carpet.

From feminine and cheesy to classic Hollywood glamor – here’s what our favorite stars carried to the stars 73rd British Academy Film Awards near London Royal Albert Hall Last night.

Rooney Mara in Givenchy

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta

Naomie Harris in the Michael Kors Collection

Ella Balinska in Giambattista Valli

Charlize Theron in Dior’s haute couture

Renee Zellwegger in Prada

Scarlett Johansson in the Versace studio

Zazie Beetz in Marina Moscone

John Boyega in Dolce & Gabbana

Naomi Ackie in Valentino

