The award ceremony season basically consists of a four-month festival of outstanding talent, great film and television that keeps you up to date. but it’s also a chance to see an abundance of dazzling red carpets, and like that Golden Globes and the Grammys In front of them, the BAFTAs have a high standard to experience breathtaking moments on the red carpet.
From feminine and cheesy to classic Hollywood glamor – here’s what our favorite stars carried to the stars 73rd British Academy Film Awards near London Royal Albert Hall Last night.
Rooney Mara in Givenchy
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci
Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta
Naomie Harris in the Michael Kors Collection
Ella Balinska in Giambattista Valli
Charlize Theron in Dior’s haute couture
Renee Zellwegger in Prada
Scarlett Johansson in the Versace studio
Zazie Beetz in Marina Moscone
John Boyega in Dolce & Gabbana
Naomi Ackie in Valentino
